Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

“We believe solid Q2 results provide a nice backdrop for new CEO Marvin Ellison’s introductory call at 9am. While LOW’s 90c outlook reduction comes as a surprise, the change appears to largely reflect the decision to close 99 Orchard Supply stores, with little change reflecting core business trends. In our view, Marvin is off to a fast start, and we would use any outlook­driven weakness this morning (8/22) as a buying opportunity for what we believe to be the beginning of a multi­year turnaround for LOW.”,” Wells Fargo & Co’s analyst wrote.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.41.

LOW stock opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $109.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.