Wedbush Raises salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target to $160.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.37.

CRM opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,203.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,260 and have sold 543,942 shares valued at $75,624,499. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,037,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $120,690,000 after purchasing an additional 120,315 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $3,060,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 90,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

