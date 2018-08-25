Wedbush Initiates Coverage on WMIH (WMIH)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1.90 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMIH. BidaskClub raised WMIH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of WMIH in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.66.

WMIH stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. WMIH has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WMIH by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 52,720 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WMIH in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WMIH by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WMIH by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 255,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WMIH in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

