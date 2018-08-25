Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $174.65 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $504.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,281,927 shares of company stock worth $2,389,438,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

