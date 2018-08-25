WD-40 (WDFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

In other WD-40 news, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $332,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $251,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in WD-40 by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.95. 34,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,314. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. WD-40 had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

