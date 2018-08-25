WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,398 Tractor Supply (TSCO)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 118.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,458 shares of company stock worth $4,378,460 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

