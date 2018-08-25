WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Graham by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 222,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,040,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graham by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,141,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $16,562,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $6,262,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHC opened at $566.50 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $536.90 and a 12 month high of $625.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by $2.82. Graham had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $672.68 million for the quarter.

In other Graham news, Director Donald Graham purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $550.21 per share, for a total transaction of $990,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. O’shaughnessy purchased 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $547.48 per share, for a total transaction of $744,572.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

