Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.78% of First Connecticut Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in First Connecticut Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Connecticut Bancorp by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Connecticut Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNK opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. First Connecticut Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 8.87%. research analysts expect that First Connecticut Bancorp Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Burns sold 110,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,418,573.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Jr. Patrick sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $417,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

First Connecticut Bancorp Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

