Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Financial Engines Inc (FNGN)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Financial Engines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueport Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 25.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Financial Engines news, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNGN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Financial Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of FNGN stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Financial Engines Inc has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

