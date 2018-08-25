Water Island Capital LLC Sells 71,369 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Water Island Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,369 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 58.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,505,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 468,631 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.1% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.52.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 750 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $78.65 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

