Walmart Inc (WMT) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

NYSE WMT opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,358,525 shares of company stock worth $1,084,282,880. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

