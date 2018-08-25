W W Grainger (GWW) PT Raised to $358.00 at Macquarie

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $314.00 to $358.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra set a $350.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W W Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Gabelli downgraded W W Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.87.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $365.15 on Wednesday. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $372.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total value of $360,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 5.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

