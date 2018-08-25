VOLKSWAGEN (VLKAY) & PACCAR (PCAR) Financial Contrast

VOLKSWAGEN (NASDAQ: PCAR) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN and PACCAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOLKSWAGEN $260.74 billion 0.31 $11.63 billion $5.12 6.25 PACCAR $19.46 billion 1.21 $1.68 billion $4.26 15.83

VOLKSWAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than PACCAR. VOLKSWAGEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VOLKSWAGEN pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PACCAR pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. VOLKSWAGEN pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PACCAR pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PACCAR has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. VOLKSWAGEN is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

VOLKSWAGEN has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOLKSWAGEN 4.85% 12.49% 3.20% PACCAR 9.39% 22.68% 8.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VOLKSWAGEN and PACCAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOLKSWAGEN 0 1 6 0 2.86 PACCAR 3 15 5 0 2.09

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $71.77, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%. Given PACCAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than VOLKSWAGEN.

Summary

PACCAR beats VOLKSWAGEN on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, as well as offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment develops and produces large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines, and chemical reactor systems, as well as produces gear units, propulsion components, and testing systems. The Financial Services segment offers dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles and turbomachinery; and operates HeyCar, an online used vehicles platform. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ?KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brands, as well as under the MOIA brand. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. This segment sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. This segment also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, it offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and sells industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

