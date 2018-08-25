VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) Short Interest Up 23.9% in August

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,343 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 203,604 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNRX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Monday, May 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 50,000 shares of VolitionRX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VNRX opened at $2.00 on Friday. VolitionRX has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers worldwide. The company develops 39 epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

