VMware’s (VMW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on VMware to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VMware from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.77.

VMW stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. VMware has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. analysts expect that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $5,889,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,058,971.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,967,729. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in VMware by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,417 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in VMware by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,794 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

