VMware (VMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “VMware shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is gaining from robust performance of NSX and vSAN product lines. VMware has been consistently taking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most of the IT infrastructure. The company’s dominance in SDDC along with expanding customer base in cloud driven by partnerships with the likes of IBM and AWS is positive. Moreover, continuing enterprise deal wins will drive growth in the long haul. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s second quarter earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, heavy spending on R&D may weigh on its margins. Intensifying competition is also a concern.”

Get VMware alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of VMware to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. VMware has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $5,889,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at $46,058,971.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $1,110,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,967,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,089 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $206,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $6,775,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 128.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,711 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.