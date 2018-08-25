Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.80

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 827770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $305.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.87 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. equities analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alex Smith bought 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $66,369.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at $100,178.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guillermo Marmol bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,659.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,811 shares of company stock worth $172,675. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,273,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 153,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 158,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 49.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,624,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,100 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the second quarter valued at about $7,991,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the first quarter valued at about $4,870,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

