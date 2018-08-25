Visionary Asset Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 45.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,150,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Boeing by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.78.

BA stock opened at $349.38 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $234.29 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

