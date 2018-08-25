Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE VPG traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. 75,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,360. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $595.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $209,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,443.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet M. Clarke sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $30,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $420,651. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth about $2,672,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

