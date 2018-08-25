Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sutherland Asset Management were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sutherland Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 78.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65,060 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 42.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

SLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sutherland Asset Management from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutherland Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sutherland Asset Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

SLD stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Sutherland Asset Management Corp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Sutherland Asset Management had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. analysts forecast that Sutherland Asset Management Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Sutherland Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Sutherland Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

