Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $4,362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 21,309 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $150,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.34. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.43 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

