Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $360,000 in American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,276,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,161,000 after acquiring an additional 245,035 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,810 shares of company stock worth $28,393,839. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.63.

AMT opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

