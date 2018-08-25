Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 6,900 Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth $208,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 3,674.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 46.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CTRP opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $56.46.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TH Capital upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.
Ctrip.Com International Profile
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.
