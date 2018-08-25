Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 6,900 Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth $208,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 3,674.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 46.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRP opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TH Capital upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

