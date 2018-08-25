Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.19 Million Position in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (AUTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

