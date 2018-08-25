Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,722,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Semtech from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

In other news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 21,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $125,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 311,453 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $51.95.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.33 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

