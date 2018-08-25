Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Victory Capital stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 65,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,380. The company has a market cap of $669.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Victory Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 44.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 433,362 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,690,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

