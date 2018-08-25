ViaSat (VSAT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Viasat reported a narrower-than-expected loss in first quarter of fiscal 2019. The company operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market which includes stalwarts from varied industries. Its Satellite Services segment is affected by seasonality of demand due to traditional retail selling periods. Also, the company anticipates incurring huge rise in research and development activities related to the launch of ViaSat-3 satellites in the near term that can materially impact its margins and bottom line, going forward. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. Moreover, on an EV/EBITDA TTM basis, it looks a bit overvalued compared with the industry. However, Viasat is eyeing opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary wing aircraft, as it is a large addressable market that can emerge as a key profit churner.”

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ViaSat to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on ViaSat and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $80.26.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.75 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,490.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $49,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,594 shares of company stock worth $3,156,451. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 2,123.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ViaSat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in ViaSat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 111,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ViaSat by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ViaSat by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

