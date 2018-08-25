Vericel Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 3.18. Vericel has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Vericel had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vericel by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 30,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

