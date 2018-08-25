Vereit (VER) vs. Macerich (MAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vereit (NYSE: MAC) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Vereit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vereit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vereit and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vereit -4.44% -0.40% -0.22% Macerich 2.52% 1.58% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vereit and Macerich’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vereit $1.25 billion 6.05 $31.81 million $0.70 11.19 Macerich $993.66 million 8.29 $146.13 million $3.93 14.87

Macerich has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vereit. Vereit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vereit and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vereit 0 3 1 0 2.25 Macerich 1 11 6 0 2.28

Vereit currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $64.47, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Macerich’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than Vereit.

Volatility and Risk

Vereit has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vereit pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vereit pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Macerich beats Vereit on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago, and the New York Metro area to Washington DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned NAREIT's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2017. For the third straight year in 2017 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

