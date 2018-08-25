Vera Bradley (VRA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

NASDAQ VRA opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.48. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.21 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $213,686.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,506.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hall sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $5,772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,189,700 shares of company stock worth $17,109,961. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 214,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,553,000 after acquiring an additional 276,112 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 462,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 38.1% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 432,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 119,447 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.