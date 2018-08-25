Veeva Systems (VEEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Veeva Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.47-1.48 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 46,547 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,976,044.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,014,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,823 in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

