Veeva Systems (VEEV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.62 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.47-1.48 EPS.

Shares of VEEV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $101.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.65.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $48,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,823. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

