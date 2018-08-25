Veeva Systems (VEEV) Given New $105.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.65.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $101.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,188 shares of company stock worth $16,156,823. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

