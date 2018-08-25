Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $4,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $27,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,188 shares of company stock worth $16,156,823. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

