Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.13.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $152,976.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $420,550 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

