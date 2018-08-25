Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $119.93 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $104.82 and a one year high of $125.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

