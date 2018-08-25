Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 0.58. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.73%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $214,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

