VALEO/S (VLEEY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs Group

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. VALEO/S has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.