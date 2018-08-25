US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,639,000 after acquiring an additional 435,308 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,550,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,702,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.