US Bancorp DE Has $16.79 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Swedbank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $127,489,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $104,146,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $86,564,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,851,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,924,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,461,000 after buying an additional 597,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $117.46 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

In related news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at $133,857,631.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,815 shares of company stock worth $13,821,159. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

