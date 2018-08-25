US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,468 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortive were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 32.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,165,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,977 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $69,399,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $48,009,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1,057.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 562,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 301.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 623,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 467,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $2,494,907.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,923.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $34,927.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,602 shares of company stock worth $6,047,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.