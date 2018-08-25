Urban Outfitters (URBN) PT Raised to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.77.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,720. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,903,000 after buying an additional 749,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 79.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,737,000 after buying an additional 3,492,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,725,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,854,000 after buying an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 42.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,581,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,468,000 after buying an additional 469,144 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $50,202,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

