Upfiring (UFR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.67 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, COSS, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1,762.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, COSS, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

