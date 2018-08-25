Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Shares of UHS opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

