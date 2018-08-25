Universal Display Co. (OLED) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 120.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Universal Display by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Universal Display by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

