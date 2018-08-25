United Rentals (URI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Rentals’ second-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surpassed the consensus mark and improved from the prior-year quarter’s figure backed by strong gains in volume and rates along with robust demand across construction and industrial verticals in United States and Canada. While rental revenues were up 19.3% year over year, rental rates inched up 2.8%. Additionally, the two most important acquisition made in 2017— Neff Corporation and NES Rentals — contributed to the quarterly results. Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust market demand drove United Rentals’ growth as well. Meanwhile, United Rentals’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Earnings estimates also moved north for 2018 and 2019, over the past 30 days. However, volatility in energy sector, higher freight and fuel costs, and overvaluation of its shares mar growth prospects.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.09.

URI opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.45. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 163.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $3,897,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

