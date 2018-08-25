United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $1,031,932. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $122.74 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.99.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

