United Natural Foods (UNFI) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Natural Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3077572266815 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

UNFI stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. ValuEngine raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

