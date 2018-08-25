United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $130.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.53. 321,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

