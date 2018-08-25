Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Unique Fabricating has a payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Unique Fabricating stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. Unique Fabricating had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

